Global architecture firm Gensler names two new local leaders

The Boston Architectural College was established as The Boston Architectural Club in 1889 by a group of both young and established local architects. According to its original charter, the founders created the Club "for the purpose of associating those interested in the profession of architecture with a view to mutual encouragement and help in studies." The BAC was envisioned as a broad community not just for architects but also sculptors, painters, decorative artists, and patrons of the arts. The club gradually evolved to be a center, and now a college with degrees in architecture, interior architecture, design studies and landscape architecture.