Small Business

Neighbors DC Is a New Pop-Up That Supports Small Businesses

By Melissa Santoyo
Washingtonian.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the pandemic meant that Enica Barnes couldn’t return to her job as the social media and events lead at local retailer Steadfast Supply, she says she found herself in a tight spot financially. So in August of last year, she started baking at her home in Silver Spring, then selling her creations via social media. Her first homemade treat, a five-spice tres leches, sold out. “It felt so good because it ignited this entrepreneurial spirit in me,” she says.

