Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | July 12, 2021

By Harry
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 19 days ago
EUR/JPY shows bounce reaction from the orange box and blue box area. The pair maintain a close above both areas at the end of the previous week. Under the current situation, there is a chance for the pair to stage a bullish bounce and move toward the 131.50 – 132.00 area again.

#Eur
