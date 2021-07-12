Cancel
College Sports

WKU FB’s Haggerty, Jones earn CoSIDA All-American Status

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaggerty and Jones are the seventh and eighth CoSIDA Academic All-Americans in program history, and the first since defensive back Brian Lowder in 2002. It is the first time the Hilltoppers have ever had multiple Academic All-Americans in the same season. WKU’s six previous Academic All-Americans are defensive back Brian...

