Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport News: Shooting Victims Identified

DoingItLocal
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article#Bridgeport CT–The 54-year-old murder victim from the Copa Restaurant on Lexington Avenue in Bridgeport Connecticut has been identified as Mr. Joselito Calderon. The 30-year-old non-fatal shooting victim has been identified as Mr. Niel Francisco. Calling Mr. Calderon’s death and Mr. Francisco’s assault tragic is an understatement. It is unacceptable. The Police Departments thoughts and prayers are with both victim’s family and friends.

Bridgeport, CT
#Shooting#Ct#Murder#Bridgeport News#Police Departments
