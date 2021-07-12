Memphis Grizzlies youth basketball coach of the year Mariah Chandler named semifinalist for 2021 National Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball Coach of the Year Mariah Chandler has been named one of eight semifinalists for the 2021 National Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award. The award seeks to recognize an individual who is making a positive impact on youth by demonstrating outstanding integrity, character and leadership. This marks the third time in the award’s five-year history that a Memphis Grizzlies affiliate coach has reached the semifinal round or better.www.localmemphis.com
