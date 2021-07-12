Memphis Grizzlies youth basketball coach of the year Mariah Chandler named semifinalist for 2021 National Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award

Welcome to 2021 NBA Draft Week! The rumors! The speculation! The questions! The Woj notifications of Twitter! The energy flows through social media and in to all outlets that cover the National Basketball Association. Will Bradley Beal be on the move? Can the Golden State Warriors add him, or some other star, to make one last run at a title with Stephen Curry as their biggest star? Could the Detroit Pistons really not take Cade Cunningham #1 overall? Who will the Houston Rockets select at #2? Will the Toronto Raptors make moves toward a rebuild with the #4 pick?