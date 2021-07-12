Popoca's thrilling Salvadoran food finds a permanent home in Oakland

After thrilling diners with wood-fired pupusas as an Oakland pop-up for nearly two years, Popoca has secured a permanent space for its modern Salvadoran eats. The new restaurant will see Popoca expand its repertoire by also operating as a daytime cafe, featuring Central American pastries and coffee, and a late-night bar with tropical cocktails and small bites. It’s taking over an old bowling alley at 3525 Fruitvale Ave. in Oakland’s Dimond District, as first reported by Berkeleyside.