Commodity run dwarfs oil spat as emerging markets set to win

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has done almost nothing during the trading session on Tuesday as the market is trying to figure out where it goes next. We are sitting just above the 50 day EMA, then it is likely that we could continue to go higher, perhaps reaching towards the $75 level. If we can break above there, then we can continue the overall uptrend, but at this point in time I think we probably have some work to do. The $70 level should be supportive, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and of course the 50 day EMA is slicing right through it.