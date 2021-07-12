Cancel
Commodity run dwarfs oil spat as emerging markets set to win

By Ben Bartenstein
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some of the world's biggest money managers, the OPEC+ oil-price feud is little more than a sideshow when it comes to emerging markets. Investors and strategists at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs say the post-pandemic economic recovery will stoke demand for raw materials across the board, buoying commodity-sensitive assets regardless of whether a crude accord is reached. Russia and Colombia are among the countries that stand to benefit in particular, according to Whitney Baker, the New York-based founder of Totem Macro, which advises funds overseeing more than $3 trillion.

