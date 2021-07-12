Commodity run dwarfs oil spat as emerging markets set to win
For some of the world's biggest money managers, the OPEC+ oil-price feud is little more than a sideshow when it comes to emerging markets. Investors and strategists at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs say the post-pandemic economic recovery will stoke demand for raw materials across the board, buoying commodity-sensitive assets regardless of whether a crude accord is reached. Russia and Colombia are among the countries that stand to benefit in particular, according to Whitney Baker, the New York-based founder of Totem Macro, which advises funds overseeing more than $3 trillion.www.mysanantonio.com
