'The French Dispatch' Review: Wes Anderson's Dizzyingly Intricate Homage to 20th-Century Newsmen and Women

Bill Murray has just officially joined Tilda Swinton as part of the cast of Wes Anderson's new Spain-set film, per a report from Variety. Plot details for the new film are currently unknown, but rumors have been going around that it will be a love story of sorts. Production on the new movie will begin in August of this year, a month before Anderson's The French Dispatch is even released theatrically. Swinton joined the currently untitled film back in June, and it seems likely that more casting updates will be revealed shortly.