'The French Dispatch' Review: Wes Anderson's Dizzyingly Intricate Homage to 20th-Century Newsmen and Women

By Peter Debruge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalists are the heroes in “The French Dispatch,” so expect film critics to be a little bit biased in their embrace of Wes Anderson’s latest. It flatters the field, after all, just not in the way that Pulitzer-centric mega-scoop sagas “All the President’s Men” or “Spotlight” may have done before. Anderson is more of a miniaturist, albeit one whose vision grows more expansive — and more impressive — with each successive project.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schwartzman
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Mathieu Amalric
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Jacques Tati
Person
Guillaume Gallienne
Person
Alexandre Desplat
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#The French Dispatch#Angoul Me#The French Dispatch#Howitzer#American#The New Yorker
Moviesindianapolispost.com

Bill Murray reunites with Wes Anderson for new project

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Bill Murray is among the cast of Wes Anderson's new project that will begin production in Spain in August. As per Variety, sources close to the project have confirmed Murray's casting. The actor has appeared in nine of Anderson's movies to date, excluding the new picture.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Wes Anderson’s Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Auteur Wants You to See

[Editor’s note: The following gallery was originally published in October 2019 and been updated accordingly.]. Wes Anderson’s long-awaited “The French Dispatch” finally had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this month. Anderson gave his cast and crew a 32-film watch list before production started to get his team in the right mindset for the movie, and several of the films included on this list are personal favorites of the Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Want more Anderson favorites? The list below includes over three dozen titles Anderson loves.
MoviesCollider

Bill Murray Boards Wes Anderson's Next Movie With Tilda Swinton

Bill Murray has just officially joined Tilda Swinton as part of the cast of Wes Anderson's new Spain-set film, per a report from Variety. Plot details for the new film are currently unknown, but rumors have been going around that it will be a love story of sorts. Production on the new movie will begin in August of this year, a month before Anderson's The French Dispatch is even released theatrically. Swinton joined the currently untitled film back in June, and it seems likely that more casting updates will be revealed shortly.
Moviesthebrag.com

Bill Murray to join the cast of Wes Anderson’s next film

Bill Murray and Wes Anderson will once again join forces for the director’s next movie, set to begin production in Spain in August. As confirmed by Variety, sources close to the project have confirmed, Bill Murray will once again reunite with Wes Anderson. The actor has appeared in nine of Wes Anderson’s films to date, including Rushmore, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Darjeeling Limited, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs.
Moviesdapsmagic.com

20th Century Studios Releases Trailer For The Last Duel

The Last Duel is a movie based on actual events that is set during the time of 14th century France. This movie, written by Nicole Holofcener & Ben Affleck & Matt Damon, is directed by four-time Academy Award® nominee Ridley Scott. It will be arriving in theaters on October 15, 2021. Today, a trailer was released for the film that takes place during the Hundred Years War.
Moviesnbcrightnow.com

Adrien Brody joins Wes Anderson's new film

Adrien Brody is to star in Wes Anderson's new movie. The Oscar-winning actor has collaborated with the filmmaker on his latest project 'The French Dispatch' and will join co-stars Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton on the upcoming movie, which will be shot in Spain. Little is known about the project...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Adrien Brody Will Reunite With Wes Anderson On His Next Spain-Set Movie

Director Wes Anderson finally was able to release his newest film “The French Dispatch” during the Cannes Film Festival and has gathered some lovely reactions making it a potential early Oscar contender alongside festival winners such as “Annette,” “Titane,” and others. He’s already on the path to begin shooting his...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Brody reunites with Anderson for French Dispatch‘s director’s next

Adrien Brody and Wes Anderson are set to reunite on the “Great Budapest Hotel” filmmaker’s latest, which is expected to shoot in Spain. Anderson alums Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton are also aboard the film, based on an Anderson-penned script. Brody appears in Anderson’s latest film, “The French Dispatch” which...
Moviesmetaflix.com

Film Fight: Earlier Wes Anderson Versus Later Wes Anderson

In recent years my parents have really gotten into movies largely thanks to AMC’s Stubs A-List program. That means I now have the pleasure of introducing them to all the awesome movies they previously missed during that dark time in their lives known as the B.C. (Before Cinema) era. Our...
DesignDezeen

ASKA draws on Wes Anderson films for pastel-coloured Cafe Banacado design

Swedish architecture studio ASKA has created a pale-yellow interior informed by Wes Anderson movies and the aesthetics of Cuba for Stockholm restaurant Cafe Banacado. The all-day breakfast cafe has a colour palette of muted yellows, brown and cream hues, deliberately chosen to evoke the sun-drenched bars and cafes in more southern climates.
MoviesCollider

Bradley Whitford Signs On for 20th Century Studios' 'Rosaline'

Per Deadline, Bradley Whitford has signed on to join the cast of Rosaline, the reimagining of the classic Romeo & Juliet story, to be produced by 20th Century Studios. The Emmy-nominated actor joins Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), and Kyle Allen (West Side Story). The film is set to be directed by Karen Maine, who most recently directed the BBC/HBO Max comedy series Starstruck.
MoviesDeadline

IFC Films Picks Up Andrea Arnold’s Buzzy Cannes Doc ‘Cow’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has taken North American rights to Andrea Arnold’s well-received Cannes Film Festival documentary Cow. Cow, which made its world premiere earlier this month in the newly created Cannes Premiere section, reps IFC and Arnold’s second teaming together after her award-winning Fish Tank, which starred Katie Jarvis and Michael Fassbender.
Moviesarlnow.com

Wes Anderson Film Series Coming to Pentagon City

“Moonrise Kingdom,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Rushmore” and other beloved Wes Anderson films will be showing at Westpost Plaza, formerly Pentagon Row, every other week for the rest of the summer. “Pull up a chair or blanket and join us on the plaza on Wednesday evenings for movie nights,” says an...
MoviesMovieWeb

Tom Hanks Takes on His First-Ever Wes Anderson Movie

Tom Hanks has been given the secret knock to Wes Anderson's exclusive clubhouse. It's reported that the two-time Oscar winner will be off to Spain to share air with the quirky clique including Anderson alums Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody. While we know the film will be written and directed by Anderson, the plot is still tightly under wraps. Sources say the role "is small and could be cameo-like in nature."

