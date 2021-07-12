Cancel
6 Hanging Planters so You Can Bring the Outdoors In

By Caroline Williamson
Design Milk
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever the weather is outside, you can still enjoy nature while you’re indoors by adding potted plants throughout your space. If you live in a small home with limited floor space, going vertical with hanging planters is a great option. Even with all the room in the world, raising plants off the floor or tables turns them into living three-dimensional sculptures you can see better from more angles. Ready to add some hanging planters to your space? Take a look below at six of our favorites that will transform your space and your quality of air when hung and filled with plants or herbs.

