Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants send catcher Joey Bart back to Triple-A for All-Star break

By Kerry Crowley
Chico Enterprise-Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the final week of games leading up to the All-Star break, four different players started at the catcher position for the San Francisco Giants. After starter Buster Posey suffered a left thumb contusion that ultimately forced him to the 10-day injured list, Curt Casali, Chadwick Tromp and Joey Bart took turns behind the plate for a Giants club that finished the first half with an MLB-best 57-32 record.

www.chicoer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Tyler Beede
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Curt Casali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#The Angels#Sf Giants#Triple A For All Star#The San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Giants need to go all in and trade Joey Bart for Kris Bryant

A classic baseball conundrum seems to be engulfing the Bay Area. Should the San Francisco Giants let catcher Joey Bart go in return for Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant? Bart is rumored to be a potential centerpiece of a possible trade that could land the Giants Bryant, as stated by Jon Morosi of the MLB Network:
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Joey Bart 'most likely' Giants top prospect 'to be available' in trades

The Giants are known to be busy exploring upgrades on the pitching and lineup fronts as the trade deadline approaches, with such names as Starling Marte and Danny Duffy known to be of interest to the NL West leaders. As to what San Francisco is willing to give up in a potential trade, one of the game’s top prospects might be somewhat available, as Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle writes that “among the team’s most high-profile minor-leaguers, catcher Joey Bart is the most likely player to be available.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Could Joey Bart be Available in a Potential Marte Trade?

As the deadline inches closer, the potential trade destinations are becoming clearer for Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte. One of those reported teams that are interested in Marte are the San Francisco Giants, with No. 3 prospect Heliot Ramos as a player that Miami could potentially target in return. Due to recent rumors however, another top Giants prospect could potentially be available as well.
MLBNBC Sports

Report: Giants have spoken about Bryant; Cubs evaluating Bart

The Giants reportedly have their eyes on former National League MVP Kris Bryant. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday night, citing sources, that the Giants have "spoken" to the Chicago Cubs at the versatile Bryant. Morosi also reported that the Cubs are "evaluating" Giants' top prospect Joey Bart as a...
MLBNBC Sports

Source: Giants not discussing Bart in trade talks with Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Deadline week put one of the Giants' best prospects in the rumor mill on Tuesday, but Joey Bart doesn't need to be thinking about Wrigley Field anytime soon. A source told NBC Sports Bay Area that the Giants are not open to discussing Bart in talks with the Chicago Cubs, who look poised to be the biggest seller before Friday afternoon's trade deadline. On Tuesday night, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Giants have spoken to the Cubs about Kris Bryant, noting that the Cubs were evaluating Bart as one candidate to be requested in any deal.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Giants’ No. 2 Overall Prospect Joey Bart Reportedly Not Being Discussed in Kris Bryant Trade Talks

Kris Bryant may take Bay Area Rapid Transit if he’s traded to the Giants, but Jed Hoyer will not be taking Bart from the Giants. That’s 24-year-old catcher Joey Bart, the No. 2 overall pick in 2018 and the No. 2 ranked prospect in San Francisco’s system, who looks like the heir apparent to Buster Posey. It should be noted, however, that Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle said Bart is the “most likely player to be available” from among the team’s top prospects.
MLBbleachernation.com

Latest on Kris Bryant and the Giants: Still Interested, But Probably Not for Joey Bart, Marte Trade Impact, Money, More

Last night, word broke that the Cubs and Giants were discussing a trade for Kris Bryant (plus another unnamed piece?) that would return recently untouchable catching prospect Joey Bart. Bart has had some of his prospect shine wear off, no doubt, but he’d still be an unusually good return if the other piece in the trade was pretty much anyone not named Craig Kimbrel.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Joey Bart off the table in a Kris Bryant trade

We are now nearly only 48 hours away from the MLB trade deadline. As expected, the stove is getting hotter with each passing day, with the latest reports indicating the San Francisco Giants have had discussions with the Chicago Cubs front office regarding Kris Bryant. Bryant is helping his own...
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Astros at San Francisco Giants

Pitchers: Friday, LHP Framber Valdez (6-2, 2.97) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (9-4, 2.21); Saturday, RHP Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.48) vs. LHP Alex Wood (9-3, 3.65); Sunday, RHP Luis Garcia (7-5, 3.19) vs. RHP Logan Webb (4-3, 3.36). Astros (63-40) update: Yuli Gurriel, who singled, doubled and homered in Wednesday’s 11-4...
MLBYardbarker

Cubs trade four-time All-Star Kris Bryant to Giants

The Chicago Cubs are trading All-Star slugger Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a deal right before the MLB trade deadline. Following Chicago’s collapse this summer, the front office declared it would be sellers in July. After trading Joc Pederson and Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs took another step toward rebuilding by sending Bryant to San Francisco.
MLBSFGate

SF Giants pull off last-minute trade, acquire Chicago Cubs All-Star Kris Bryant

For a minute there, San Francisco Giants fans were getting antsy. The Los Angeles Dodgers, right on the heels of the Giants in the NL West, pulled off a big trade for pitcher Max Scherzer. The New York Yankees nabbed Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs and Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers. The Oakland A's grabbed Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Jose Altuve homers twice as Astros outslug Giants

Jose Altuve's second home run of the game, a sixth-inning grand slam, broke open a tight affair and sent the visiting Houston Astros to a 9-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. The contest was the opener of a three-game interleague series between division leaders. The lossput...
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBESPN

Giants All-Star shortstop Crawford goes on injured list

LOS ANGELES --  San Francisco's injury woes have now hit arguably its best player during the first half of the season. The Giants placed All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford on the 10-day injured list Monday due to an oblique strain. The move came as they opened a pivotal four-game series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Trade Jake Marisnick to the San Diego Padres

While you were distracted by the big deadline trades of Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Trevor Williams, and Craig Kimbrel — while perhaps still dealing with the hangovers losing Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Chafin, and Joc Pederson — the Cubs quietly completed another trade just before the bell rang. Outfielder Jake...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Yanks, Rockies deal with COVID surges after All-Star break

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in months, COVID-19 is creating chaos around Major League Baseball. The Yankees and Rockies are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks sidelining a total of 10 players and two coaches, including New York slugger Aaron Judge and Colorado manager Bud Black, as baseball attempts to resume play following its All-Star break.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Jason Vosler: Optioned to Triple-A

Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Vosler was recalled July 6 and wound up going 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored across five pinch-hit appearances. He'll head back to Sacramento for the time being, with Mike Tauchman (knee) being reinstated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding roster move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy