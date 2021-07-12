Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: Derbyshire-Essex match abandoned

raleighnews.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], July 12 (ANI): The County Championship fixture between Derbyshire and Essex has been abandoned after one unnamed member of the Derbyshire playing staff tested positive for COVID-19. "The player has immediately begun self-isolating while awaiting the result of a PCR test. As the playing squad involved in the...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Derbyshire#Cricket#Ani#Vitality Blast#Pcr#Public Health England#Phe#Ecb#Essex#Club#Public Health Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Almost a QUARTER of all Covid patients admitted to NHS hospitals are being treated for OTHER illnesses and injuries, first official audit reveals

Nearly a quarter of patients admitted to hospital with Covid in England are actually getting treated for a different condition, the health service's first national audit has revealed. NHS statistics show just 3,855 of the 5,021 of people in hospital with Covid on Tuesday were in primarily in hospital because...
WorldSporting News

West Indies v Australia ODI abandoned after toss due to COVID-19 case

Australia’s white-ball tour of the West Indies looks set to be cut short after the second ODI was abruptly suspended after a member of the bio-secure bubble tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning (AEST). As the two teams made their final preparations at Kensington Oval, the match was abandoned...
TennisPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Opening Beach Volleyball Match Canceled Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

The Olympic beach volleyball tournament got off to the quintessential coronavirus-era start. The event’s very first scheduled match at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games was canceled on Saturday morning because a Czech player tested positive for COVID-19. That knocked Markéta Sluková, who tested positive earlier this week, and partner Barbora Hermannova out of the tournament.
SportsTelegraph

How the Thames Valley overtook Yorkshire as Team GB's medal factory

Forget Yorkshire, it’s the Thames Valley that is the new homeland of British Olympic medals. From Tom Dean’s two freestyle golds in the pool to Jack Beaumont’s silver in the quadruple sculls and Mallory Franklin’s silver in the slalom canoe, such is the region’s dominance that individual schools are now vying for a place on the Olympic medal table.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Jabs prevented 60,000 deaths analysis suggests, as pings hit new record

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. About 60,000 deaths have been prevented in England as a result of the Covid vaccine programme, according to analysis by Public Health England. Announcing the data as a "truly massive success", Deputy Chief Medical Officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said an estimated 22 million cases had also been avoided. He said the chances of another lockdown will be "much lower" if a higher proportion of the population, including 18-25-year-olds, get their jabs. But he said it was quite possible to have "one or two bumpy periods in the autumn and in the winter, not only through Covid, but also through flu and other respiratory viruses as well".
TennisTelegraph

England's Ben Stokes to take 'indefinite break' from cricket

England have suffered a major blow in their chances of beating India in their five-Test series after Ben Stokes confirmed he is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket to “prioritise his mental wellbeing”. It is understood that a variety of pressures on Stokes, 30, have culminated in this...
SportsShropshire Star

Helen Glover proud but keen to return home after missing rowing medal

The mother of three and Polly Swann finished fourth in the Olympic women’s pairs final. Comeback rower Helen Glover said she was proud to finish fourth with Polly Swann in the Olympic women’s pairs final and eager to return home to see her children. Glover, the dual Olympic champion chasing...
SportsBBC

One-Day Cup: Derbyshire and Glamorgan washed out

The One-day Cup match between Derbyshire and Glamorgan was abandoned without a ball being bowled, because of persistent rain. Umpires Graham Lloyd and Neil Pratt decided at 14:30 BST that there was no prospect of play at Derby. Derbyshire take their first point of the campaign after three losses, while...
Public HealthSporting News

AFL in chaos as COVID-19 forces rescheduling of three matches, VFL game cancelled in progress

The AFL season has once again be thrown into chaos after a COVID-19 outbreak in Queensland forced the postponement and rescheduling of three matches in the state this weekend. Games between Gold Coast-Melbourne and Essendon-Sydney on Saturday and GWS-Port Adelaide on Sunday have all been moved to Victoria after the Queensland Government introduced a snap three-day lockdown for 11 local government areas after the state recorded six new local COVID-19 cases.
SportsThe Independent

Jack Leach says Ben Stokes has the support of all the England squad

England spinner Jack Leach has insisted the whole squad are behind team-mate Ben Stokes after it was announced on Friday the all-rounder would take an “indefinite break from all cricket.”. The England and Wales Cricket Board revealed the 30-year-old had withdrawn from the upcoming series with India to “prioritise his...
WWEboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Goes Full WWE Mode In The Middle Of A Fight

Sometimes professional boxing has moments that surprise you. Instances in the ring where all caution goes out the window. Recently Archie Sharp of the UK produced one — with this:. (Hat tip BT Sport YouTube) Well, there you have it. Sharp an excellent fighter to keep an eye on by...
Durham, NCraleighnews.net

Dickwella, Mendis and Gunathilaka suspended from cricket

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 30 (ANI): Sri Lanka cricketers Kusal Mendis, Dhanushka Gunathilake, and Niroshan Dickwella have been banned from all forms of international cricket for a year for breaching the COVID-19 bio-bubble in Durham last month. The cricketers have been fined 10 million rupees. The trio is also banned...
Public HealthSkySports

Trent Rockets head coach Andy Flower tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Northern Superchargers match

Trent Rockets head coach Andy Flower has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Monday evening's match against Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. Two other members of the Rockets' support staff have also tested positive, while another member of support staff as well as all-rounder Steven Mullaney have also been withdrawn after being identified as close contacts.
Soccerchatsports.com

England manager Gareth Southgate given freedom of Middlesbrough

England manager Gareth Southgate has been granted the freedom of Middlesbrough for the way he led his side to the Euro 2020 final. Southgate, who played for Middlesbrough from 2001 to 2006 before managing the club for three years, was made an honorary freeman of the borough by Middlesbrough Council.

Comments / 0

Community Policy