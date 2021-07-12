COVID-19: Derbyshire-Essex match abandoned

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. About 60,000 deaths have been prevented in England as a result of the Covid vaccine programme, according to analysis by Public Health England. Announcing the data as a "truly massive success", Deputy Chief Medical Officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said an estimated 22 million cases had also been avoided. He said the chances of another lockdown will be "much lower" if a higher proportion of the population, including 18-25-year-olds, get their jabs. But he said it was quite possible to have "one or two bumpy periods in the autumn and in the winter, not only through Covid, but also through flu and other respiratory viruses as well".