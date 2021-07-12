Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

KAVA Breaks Out – Can it Reach New All-Time High?

By Valdrin Tahiri
beincrypto.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKava.io (KAVA) has broken out from a descending resistance line that had been in place since the April 6 all-time high price. It has validated the line as support afterwards and could continue moving towards the resistance levels outlined below. KAVA breaks out. KAVA had been decreasing alongside a descending...

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macd#Rsi#Stochastic#Mesawine1#Kava#Btc#Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockscryptocoingossip.com

BNB Breakout Could Pave Way for BSC Tokens

DODO (DODO) has broken out from a descending wedge. BNB has been following an ascending support line since reaching a low on May 23. So far, it has touched it thrice, most recently on July 20. The first two touches left long upper wicks in place. Currently, BNB is attempting...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

ETH Breaks Out After Creating Bullish Pattern

Ethereum (ETH) has created a double bottom pattern at the $1,730 horizontal support area. The token has broken out from a descending resistance line and is increasing towards the closest resistance area. ETH bounces at long-term support. ETH has been decreasing since May 12, when it reached an all-time high...
Marketsfoxperiodical.com

STELLAR Price Analysis: Will There Be More Fall left In Stellar

Stellar is trading at $0.2356 around 5% down from the previous day. Stellar is not able to break its downtrend line and facing rejection from it again and again. Stellar is trading at 0.000007164 around 1.59% down with respect to bitcoin and 0.0001182 around1.90% up with respect to Etherum. Stellar...
Stocksactionforex.com

SPX 500 Breaks To New High

The S&P 500 rose back to its previous high on strong corporate earnings. The index has met strong bids around 4250, the top range of the late June consolidation. The subsequent surge gave no room for sellers to get a foothold. An overbought RSI may prompt intraday traders to take...
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Reaching Towards All-Time Highs

The NASDAQ 100 has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to look towards the previous all-time high. At this point, the market looks as if it is trying to break out, and it should be noted that the 15,000 level is of course crucial. After all, it is a large, round, psychologically important aspect built in as it will certainly capture a lot of attention. If we were to break above there, then it is likely that we could go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the 15,500 level initially.
StocksStreet.Com

Snap Earnings Preview: Can the Stock Break Out Again?

I remember Snap (SNAP) - Get Report as an excellent trading vehicle in the fourth quarter. Shares trended higher for the first few weeks of October, then erupted higher near the end of the monthly. After chopping around in November, the stock climbed toward $55 - more than double where it was trading in October.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) jumped 7.8% to a record closing high of $348.83 on Friday after European health officials recommended authorizing the drugmaker's coronavirus vaccine for kids 12 and older. So what. The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on Moderna's vaccine....
StocksFXStreet.com

Nasdaq reaches a new record high

The FTSE 100 has topped 7000 once again this afternoon, while in New York tech stocks are shining, as the Nasdaq 100 clears 15,000 for the first time. The post-Monday rally shows no sign of slowing down, and instead stocks seem determined to power ahead into the weekend and beyond. The Monday selloff seems like a moment of brief panic, and while it was startlingly short-lived, it was enough it appears to reset sentiment and activity and prompt a resurgence of bullish momentum. Central bank have done their bit to allay fears, most notably the ECB this week, but now that the reappointment of Jerome Powell is more assured markets are also much more relaxed about the outlook for US policy too. The drumbeat of earnings season continues to provide a positive underpinning too, as US firms continue to provide optimistic outlooks and strong earnings reports as well.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD technical analysis: Keeps bullish tone and aims for 1.40

GBPUSD found some footing at the red Tenkan-sen line at 1.3935 after a minor pullback from the 1.3981 level. The pair has been climbing for more than a week now and its positive bearing is being confirmed by the upturn in the 50- and 100-period simple moving averages (SMAs). The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cosmo Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,199.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $787,148.81 and $1,199.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded up 86% against the US dollar.
Industryspglobal.com

Spodumene concentrate prices surge to all-time high

Limited spot supply and growing demand from rising downstream production levels have driven spodumene prices to an all-time high. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed the weekly lithium spodumene concentrate with 6% lithium oxide content (SC6) at $1,280/mt FOB Australia July 30,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Matrexcoin (MAC) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Matrexcoin has a total market cap of $124,014.02 and $10.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrexcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrexcoin has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Bulls Grab Market As Friday’s $1.7B monthly Options Expiry Remain Within Green Territory

After spending weeks ranging within $30k, the bulls’ edge in this month’s $1.7 billion options expiry was strengthened by Bitcoin’s climb past $40,000. A total of 42,850 Bitcoin (BTC) option contracts worth $1.7 billion are slated to expire on Friday, July 30. Bulls may be able to benefit from the $40,000 call (buy) options for the first time since the weekly expiry on May 21.

Comments / 0

Community Policy