KAVA Breaks Out – Can it Reach New All-Time High?

The FTSE 100 has topped 7000 once again this afternoon, while in New York tech stocks are shining, as the Nasdaq 100 clears 15,000 for the first time. The post-Monday rally shows no sign of slowing down, and instead stocks seem determined to power ahead into the weekend and beyond. The Monday selloff seems like a moment of brief panic, and while it was startlingly short-lived, it was enough it appears to reset sentiment and activity and prompt a resurgence of bullish momentum. Central bank have done their bit to allay fears, most notably the ECB this week, but now that the reappointment of Jerome Powell is more assured markets are also much more relaxed about the outlook for US policy too. The drumbeat of earnings season continues to provide a positive underpinning too, as US firms continue to provide optimistic outlooks and strong earnings reports as well.