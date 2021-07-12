Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Long Island Man Wins $1 Million In NY Lottery Mega Millions/Powerball Scratch-Off

By Nicole Valinote
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STtZ1_0auXVs6t00
Steven Rickert Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island man had luck on his side, as he purchased a winning $1 Million New York Lottery ticket.

Suffolk County resident Steven Rickert bought the winning ticket at 7-Eleven located at 160 Sunnyside Boulevard in Plainview, according to the New York Lottery.

The Manorville man decided to receive his winnings in a single lump-sum payment of $585,900 after required withholdings.

Rickert said his strategy for winning the prize was to "just keep scratching."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 12

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainview, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
State
New York State
City
Manorville, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Lifestyle
Manorville, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Man#Powerball Lottery#Long Island Man Wins#The New York Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Mega Millions
News Break
Lottery
Related
Shelton, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Sound Jet Ski Accident

A 2021 high school graduate from Fairfield County is being remembered by friends and family after he was killed when two jet skis collided in the Long Island Sound. Matthew (Matt) Horvath, age 18, of Shelton, died on Tuesday, July 27, in Milford, said Will Healy, spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Woman Killed After Crashing Into Utility Pole, Police Say

A Long Island woman was killed after crashing into a utility pole. The incident around 8 a.m., Friday, July 30, on North Road in Greenport. Helga Bauer, 83, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry east on County Road 48 (North Road) when she crossed westbound traffic and left the roadway, and collided with a utility pole before coming to a stop in the westbound lane of traffic, said the Southold Police.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Man Found Guilty In Arson Of Monmouth County Real Estate Agency

A former Monmouth County resident was found guilty Friday of setting a pair of fires, and shooting a BB gun at a Holmdel Township real estate agency, authorities said. Leonard J. Mazzarisi, III, 32, was found guilty of second-degree aggravated arson, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon after a 5-week trial, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Nabbed For Stealing Pocketbooks At Long Island Supermarkets, Police Say

A Long Island man and woman have been arrested after a vehicle crash when it was discovered they allegedly stole multiple pocketbooks from women at area supermarkets. Suffolk County Police said Tariasha Smith, age 25, of West Babylon, was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta at the Lidl supermarket parking lot, in Oakdale, on Wednesday, Julyy 28, when she noticed a woman left her pocketbook in a shopping cart, while she was putting her groceries in her car.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Voice

Tesla Is Coming To Central Pennsylvania

Elon Musk might be taking off to space but his heart is still with Tesla as the brand continues to expand with new dealerships popping up all over the world, including right here in the Susquehanna Valley. The California based company recently announced that it plans to open a fifth...
Posted by
Daily Voice

DelCo Man Charged For Exposing Himself To Women In NYC Subway

A Delaware County man was arrested and charged in connection with a string of lewd acts committed in the New York City subway system, reports say. Jose Lopez, 34, of Upper Darby, committed lewd acts and exposed himself in front of at least eight women on trains, platforms, or in station elevators, 6abc says citing NYPD.
Bergen County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

'The Fireplace' Closing After 65 Years

Bergen County burger icon "The Fireplace" is closing Friday, July 30 after 65 years in business. The Route 17 north establishment made the announcement Thursday on social media. "Over the past months, we have had an increasingly difficult time covering the costs of running our restaurant," the Facebook post reads.

Comments / 12

Community Policy