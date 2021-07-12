Long Island Man Wins $1 Million In NY Lottery Mega Millions/Powerball Scratch-Off

Steven Rickert Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Long Island man had luck on his side, as he purchased a winning $1 Million New York Lottery ticket.

Suffolk County resident Steven Rickert bought the winning ticket at 7-Eleven located at 160 Sunnyside Boulevard in Plainview, according to the New York Lottery.

The Manorville man decided to receive his winnings in a single lump-sum payment of $585,900 after required withholdings.

Rickert said his strategy for winning the prize was to "just keep scratching."

