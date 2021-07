After race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) showed a few tantalizing cracks on Stage 11’s double ascent of Mont Ventoux in his otherwise-solid armor, it left race fans wondering if there was more to come. Pogačar has been vastly better than his rivals so far, which led to the suggestion that perhaps he’d peaked too soon and would fade in the Pyrenees. So far, those hopes look unfounded.