Drowning Pool’s ‘Sinner’ Celebrates Twenty Years With Vinyl Debut

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraft Recordings celebrates the 20th anniversary of Drowning Pool’s best-selling debut, Sinner, with the album’s first-ever vinyl release. Set for release on September 17, 2021, the nu-metal classic features such favorites as “Tear Away,” “Sinner,” and the band’s platinum-selling signature hit “Bodies.” In addition to the standard release, two special editions of the vinyl are available: a Revolver exclusive turquoise vinyl limited to 1,000 units and a band exclusive red vinyl limited to 666 units and only available through the band on their fall tour.

www.udiscovermusic.com

