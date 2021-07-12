Drowning Pool’s ‘Sinner’ Celebrates Twenty Years With Vinyl Debut
Craft Recordings celebrates the 20th anniversary of Drowning Pool’s best-selling debut, Sinner, with the album’s first-ever vinyl release. Set for release on September 17, 2021, the nu-metal classic features such favorites as “Tear Away,” “Sinner,” and the band’s platinum-selling signature hit “Bodies.” In addition to the standard release, two special editions of the vinyl are available: a Revolver exclusive turquoise vinyl limited to 1,000 units and a band exclusive red vinyl limited to 666 units and only available through the band on their fall tour.www.udiscovermusic.com
