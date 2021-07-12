Cancel
Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to Star in Lynn Nottage's 'Clyde's' on Broadway

By Brent Lang
Register Citizen
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast will also include Reza Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”), with a fifth key role yet to be cast. “Clyde’s” will be directed by Kate Whoriskey and begin previews on November 3. It officially opens on November 22 at Second Stage’s Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.

Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Apple’s Schmigadoon! Is a TV Musical for Everyone Who Misses Broadway

Schmigadoon!, the new musical comedy miniseries from Apple TV+ (now streaming), is for people who have done the following: attended a sing-along showing of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, in costume. Started sentences such as, “We all know I should have been Annie in eighth grade...” Sighed, gazed up at the stars, and thought, “Wouldn’t it be fun if people sang their feelings?” Schmigadoon! is also for a second group: the poor unfortunate souls who have fallen in love with people from the first group.
College Sportsinews.co.uk

Uzo Aduba on In Treatment and grief: ‘Healing takes more time than a TV series production’

In In Treatment, Uzo Aduba plays Dr Brooke Taylor, a therapist who is privately grieving over her father while treating a series of patients, played by guest stars including In The Heights’s Anthony Ramos and Tony award-winning Broadway star John Benjamin Hickey. Each instalment takes the form of one half-hour session and over six weeks (there are 24 episodes in total) gives an insight not only into the minds of her patients, but of Brooke and, it turns out, Aduba, too.
MoviesVogue

Meet Emilia Jones, The Star Of This Summer’s Most Heartwarming Film

CODA has been breaking boundaries since it bowed at Sundance at the start of this year. Siân Heder’s moving coming-of-age saga about a teen torn between family obligations and her own ambitions was met with rave reviews, acquired by Apple for a record-setting $25m, became the first movie in history to win all of the festival’s top prizes in the US dramatic category and is poised to head into 2022 as a leading Oscar contender. It may come as a surprise, then, that in some ways the film is a rather conventional high-school comedy — it features a spirited best friend character, a blushing crush and a flamboyant, encouraging music teacher — but in other ways, it’s far from it.
New York City, NYbreezejmu.org

7 shows to lead Broadway's reopening this September

When COVID-19 hit New York City last year, it was unclear when Broadway was going to reopen. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced May 5 that Broadway shows will be allowed to reopen at full capacity starting Sept. 14, allowing performers who have been out of a job for over a year to return to the stage. Here are seven shows that’ll be returning to Broadway this September.
MoviesElle

Jasmine Cephas Jones Shows Her True Star Power in Blindspotting

In the critically acclaimed 2018 film Blindspotting, Jasmine Cephas Jones is the secret heart of a Bay Area story. Co-written and produced by her Hamilton co-star Daveed Diggs and his creative partner Rafael Casal, the movie saw Cephas Jones play Ashley, the long-time partner of Miles (Casal) and a devoted mother trying to protect her young son, Sean, from the encroaching forces of police brutality. In the new series based on the film, now airing on Starz, Ashley comes to the forefront, with Cephas Jones leading a women-focused story of survival in a gentrifying Oakland amid the mass incarceration crisis.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Hear from Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald & More on Broadway Profiles

Sara Bareilles on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal" Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on August 1 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Moviescititour.com

BROADWAY’S HAMILTON ANNOUNCES CASTING

Casting has been announced for the Broadway return of “Hamilton,” which will resume on September 14, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The Tony Award-winning show, which traces the life of Alexander Hamilton, features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.
Theater & Dancewashingtoninformer.com

Broadway’s Neon Lights to Shine with 10 Black Plays and Musicals

After a somewhat experimental reopening in June with “Springsteen on Broadway,” the Great White Way will step further into the mix with the Aug. 4 debut of “Pass Over” at the August Wilson Theatre. Barring any restrictions, the late summer and fall plays and musicals will feature no less than...
Old Forge, NYRomesentinel.com

Broadway’s original Annie to perform at View

OLD FORGE — Tony-nominated Broadway veteran Andrea McArdle, star of “Annie,” “Les Miserable,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Starlight Express” on Broadway, will perform her concert Andrea McArdle: “Confessions of a Broadway Baby” at View art center, 3273 Route 28, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. McArdle, who became the...
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'On Broadway' Doc About NYC's Theater History

"Will I conquer New York?" Kino Lorber has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary film called On Broadway, from director Oren Jacoby. This is a doc celebrating the triumphant return of Broadway. Now that New York City is facing an uncertain path forward in its recovery from a devastating pandemic, this documentary from the producers of RBG shows how Broadway led the way in the city's last great rebirth and provides a model of how it can come back again. An all-star cast tells the inside story of Broadway theater, and how it came back from the brink thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and an uneasy balance between art and commerce. Legends of the stage and screen, including Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman, and Ian McKellen, take us behind the scenes of many of Broadway's most groundbreaking & beloved shows, from "A Chorus Line" to "Hamilton." I've always been a fan of Broadway, and hope they'll be back as strong as ever.
New York City, NYPosted by
Jeryl Brunner

Meet One Of Broadway's Most Beloved Song-Writing Teams

In 1982, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty were students at the prestigious BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Considered the Grand Poobah of boot camps for musical theater composers, workshop alums have gone on to write blockbuster shows including A Chorus Line, Little Shop of Horrors, Next To Normal and Avenue Q.

Comments / 0

