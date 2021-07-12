Months-Long Water Restriction Measures Take Effect In Parts Of Northern Westchester

Ridgewood Water has issued stage one water restrictions beginning Wednesday. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A months-long effort to conserve water in parts of Westchester County is now in effect.

Northern Westchester Joint Water Works has asked customers to restrict water usage from Monday, July 12 through Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The company provides drinking water to the Town of Cortlandt, Town of Yorktown, Town of Somers, the Montrose Improvement District, and Buchanan.

Water Works said in a news release that it is working on capital improvements at its Amawalk Water Treatment Facility, and this work reduces its production capacity by 25%. This, combined with the increase in demand due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, has led to concern about the supply.

The following restrictions will be in place during the conservation period:

Persons or businesses located at even-numbered addresses may water lawns, shrubs, plants and gardens only on even-numbered days.

Persons or businesses located at odd-numbered addresses may water lawns, shrubs, plants and gardens only on odd-numbered days.

Persons and businesses located at addresses that are neither odd- nor even-numbered, such as numbers that end in a fraction or letter, shall follow the schedule for even-numbered addresses.

This provision shall not apply to plant nurseries and other commercial water users engaged in the business of growing, distributing or selling plants, shrubs or trees, only with respect to the use of water on their business premises for watering such plants, shrubs or trees.

Swimming pools shall not be filled on weekends.

The use of water hoses for street cleaning is prohibited.

The company said the conservation efforts will not impact indoor domestic water use, including:

Laundry

Washing dishes (by hand or dishwasher)

Personal hygiene needs

Drinking/cooking

Cleaning/sanitizing

