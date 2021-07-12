Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westchester County, NY

Months-Long Water Restriction Measures Take Effect In Parts Of Northern Westchester

By Nicole Valinote
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UK9eT_0auXVcEV00
Ridgewood Water has issued stage one water restrictions beginning Wednesday. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A months-long effort to conserve water in parts of Westchester County is now in effect.

Northern Westchester Joint Water Works has asked customers to restrict water usage from Monday, July 12 through Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The company provides drinking water to the Town of Cortlandt, Town of Yorktown, Town of Somers, the Montrose Improvement District, and Buchanan.

Water Works said in a news release that it is working on capital improvements at its Amawalk Water Treatment Facility, and this work reduces its production capacity by 25%. This, combined with the increase in demand due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, has led to concern about the supply.

The following restrictions will be in place during the conservation period:

  • Persons or businesses located at even-numbered addresses may water lawns, shrubs, plants and gardens only on even-numbered days.
  • Persons or businesses located at odd-numbered addresses may water lawns, shrubs, plants and gardens only on odd-numbered days.
  • Persons and businesses located at addresses that are neither odd- nor even-numbered, such as numbers that end in a fraction or letter, shall follow the schedule for even-numbered addresses.
  • This provision shall not apply to plant nurseries and other commercial water users engaged in the business of growing, distributing or selling plants, shrubs or trees, only with respect to the use of water on their business premises for watering such plants, shrubs or trees.
  • Swimming pools shall not be filled on weekends.
  • The use of water hoses for street cleaning is prohibited.

The company said the conservation efforts will not impact indoor domestic water use, including:

  • Laundry
  • Washing dishes (by hand or dishwasher)
  • Personal hygiene needs
  • Drinking/cooking
  • Cleaning/sanitizing

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Cortlandt, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Water Usage#Drinking Water#Town Of Somers#Laundry Washing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Classifies These CT Counties As Areas With Substantial Community Spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently classifying two Connecticut counties as areas with "substantial" community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC said both Hartford and New London counties had "substantial" community spread of the virus during the week of Tuesday, July 20 through Monday, July 26. This means both counties recorded between 50 and 99.99 cases per 100,000 people during that timeframe.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

CDC Recommends Wearing Face Masks In These 10 NJ Counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing face masks in nearly half of New Jersey -- even if you're vaccinated. The COVID-19 transmission rate in 10 counties is categorized as being high or substantial, initially reported by NJ Advance Media. According to the latest statistics, the following counties...
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspected Tornado Rips Through Jersey Shore Town

A suspected tornado ripped through a Jersey Shore town Thursday night, damaging 35 homes, several boats and injuring several people, police said. Three 9-1-1 calls came in at 9:22 p.m. in Long Beach Island, reporting roofs ripped off multiple houses and downed utility poles. Officials believe a tornado touched down...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

New Law Prohibits Lawsuits Over Unpaid School Meal Fees In New York

New York schools and school districts will not be allowed to file lawsuits against families for unpaid meal fees under a new law. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the law signed on Thursday, July 29 builds on the state's "No Student Goes Hungry" program that is meant to protect families from "legal tactics related to their inability to make payments for school meals."
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Connecticut's Minimum Wage To Take Effect In Days

Connecticut's minimum wage is set to increase to $13 soon, as the state progresses toward a $15 minimum wage. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 1, the minimum wage will increase from $12 per hour to $13 per hour. The legislation was signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont in 2019, requiring scheduled...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Tornados Wreak Havoc In Bucks, Mercer Counties

Tornados touched down in Bucks and Mercer counties Thursday evening, downing trees, collapsing buildings and leaving thousands without power. One tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Mercerville-Hamilton Square near Trenton at 6:34 p.m. Another was in Solebury and the second in Bensalem near the Neshaminy Mall just after 7 p.m.
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Train Strikes Tractor-Trailer In Lehigh County

The damage to a tractor-trailer caused by an incoming train in Lehigh County early Thursday morning is due to "confusing GPS directions", reports say. The delivery driver stopped on the tracks at the South Sixth Street crossing in Emmaus around 1 a.m. because he didn't think he would be able to turn the trailer if he continued to cross, WFMZ reports.
Burlington, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Tornado Watch Issued Across 16 New Jersey Counties

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon issued a tornado watch across 16 New Jersey counties. The watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. across Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties. The watch -- less severe than...
BusinessPosted by
Daily Voice

Tesla Is Coming To Central Pennsylvania

Elon Musk might be taking off to space but his heart is still with Tesla as the brand continues to expand with new dealerships popping up all over the world, including right here in the Susquehanna Valley. The California based company recently announced that it plans to open a fifth...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Dog Killed In Western Mass House Fire

A family dog was killed during a house fire at a two-and-half story home in Western Massachusetts. The fire took place around 12:35 p.m., Thursday, July 29 in Berkshires County at 16 Atlantic Ave., in Pittsfield. Pittsfield Police officers, who were at the neighboring house, noticed smoke coming from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy