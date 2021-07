Carla Suarez Navarro announced that she had overcome Hodgkin's lymphoma and defeated the disease after a long course of treatment last April. The Spanish player fought and won the most important match of her life. Her desire was to return to compete in the WTA Tour and play on the most important fields in the world and, thanks to her great willpower, she was able to compete in the Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics Games in Tokyo.