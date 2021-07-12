Waltonwood Hires Philemon As Independent Living Manager

Waltonwood Ashburn, a luxury, family-owned senior living community, has hired Tracy Philemon as its new independent living manager. Philemon’s experience working in the senior living industry began in 2010 with her role as business development manager responsible for the operations of eight facilities. Since then, she has served in a variety of management positions that have let her foster a deep understanding for the connections needed to best serve seniors and their loved ones. As the independent living manager, Philemon will act as the customer service lead for independent living residents and is the initial contact for any resident needs.