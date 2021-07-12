Newport News police search for person accused of robbing, beating up 83-year-old man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said they are looking for a person who attacked and robbed an 83-year-old man on Friday, July 9.

The Newport News Police Department said the abduction of the woman was a domestic incident and that Bethea knew the man who was attacked on July 9.

The charges against Bethea are:

Malicious Wounding

Robbery

Abduction by Force/Intimidation

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Investigators released a picture of Bethea, but police said he had shaven his head since the picture had been taken.

Police said they believe Bethea is armed. If you have any information about either incident or where he is, they asked you to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Crime Line callers can remain anonymous. Anyone who calls with a tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.