Man accused of trying to lure girl into public bathroom in Alma

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a young girl into a public bathroom at Riverside Park in Alma over the weekend. The adult man was standing in the doorway of the bathroom and waved at the girl in an attempt to lure her inside Saturday evening, according to the Alma Police Department. The girl did not go into the bathroom and told her older sibling, who reported the incident to their father.