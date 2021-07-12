Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alma, MI

Man accused of trying to lure girl into public bathroom in Alma

By ABC12 News Staff
abc12.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a young girl into a public bathroom at Riverside Park in Alma over the weekend. The adult man was standing in the doorway of the bathroom and waved at the girl in an attempt to lure her inside Saturday evening, according to the Alma Police Department. The girl did not go into the bathroom and told her older sibling, who reported the incident to their father.

www.abc12.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alma, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverside Park#Police#Wjrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
SciencePosted by
CNN

Five takeaways on the science behind CDC's latest mask guidance

(CNN) — With surges in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, most Americans are now being advised to wear masks indoors -- regardless of vaccination status -- by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since CDC guidelines updated Tuesday, we have learned more about the science that...

Comments / 2

Community Policy