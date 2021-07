A pickup stolen in central Salina early Thursday morning was later found at a south Salina apartment complex. Derek Moline, 41, of Salina, reported that his white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 longbed pickup was stolen from in front of his house in the 900 block of Highland Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Moline said he had the keys to the pickup. Additionally, Moline's 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup had been entered, but nothing was missing.