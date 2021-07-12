Best Chromebooks with 4G LTE / 5G: Acer, Samsung, and more
Connectivity is important when using a Chromebook. The majority of your daily workflow lives in the cloud. If you use a Chromebook full time, you probably also use a cloud-based storage solution like Google Drive. While WiFi access is fairly ubiquitous in populated areas, you might need LTE or 5G connectivity for remote travels. It’s possible to tether your Chromebook to a smartphone, but that’s not quite as convenient as built-in cellular connectivity.www.xda-developers.com
