Best Chromebooks with 4G LTE / 5G: Acer, Samsung, and more

We've tested dozens of different models in order to help you narrow your search for the best laptop, which doesn't need to be an expensive, confusing process. A lot of laptops get reviewed at CNET and we have more specialized lists you can check out while you're shopping, including the best gaming laptops, 15-inch laptops, two-in-ones and Chromebooks, as well as the best laptops for college students, the best laptop for creatives and the best MacBook Pro alternatives for the Windows set. And if you need to stay as low as possible on the price of a new laptop computer, check out our picks for budget laptops and budget gaming laptops. This list is periodically updated.