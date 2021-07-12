O’Malley’s Monday Musings

This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods return to the studio to breakdown all of the interesting news and notes from Pac-12 Media Day 2021. It started off with new conference commissioner George Kliavkoff addressing the media 30 minutes after Texas and Oklahoma announced they had officially asked to join the SEC. Things got more interesting when Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich addressed the room via Zoom because he has yet to receive the vaccine and wasn't allowed to attend the conference in person.