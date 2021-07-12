Cancel
Man Punched and Kicked During Woodhaven Home Invasion Thursday

Queens Post
 18 days ago
A man was punched and kicked inside his own house during a home invasion that took place in Woodhaven Thursday.

The victim discovered a man inside his home at around 9:40 a.m. July 8 in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 88th Street. The resident approached the suspect and was punched and kicked in the face, according to police.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with a laceration to his face and various bruises.

The suspect, according to police, broke into the house by prying open a rear window. He then proceeded to take $2,500 in cash from a bedroom before assaulting the victim. He then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as Black, approximately 50-years-old, with a medium build, shaved head and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. Police released video footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Queens, NY
