A total of 791,053 visitors arrived in Hawaii during June, marking the highest number of monthly arrivals since the pandemic began. According to the latest monthly visitor statistics report released Thursday by Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the figure is a huge increase from last June, when just 17,000 visitors arrived in the Islands amid Covid-19. More significantly, it’s a jump even from recent months. Nearly 629,700 visitors arrived in May, which had been the pandemic-era’s previous high point. Before that, April had marked the largest number of monthly visitors at 484,000.