Indiana State

Indiana Mother Missing for Weeks Last Known to be in Kalamazoo

By Lacy James
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 18 days ago
An Indiana mother of two has been missing since the end of June and was last known to be in Kalamazoo Michigan. An Indiana woman has not been seen since the morning of Wednesday, June 30, 2021. 29-year-old Jamie Ohlmann dropped her two young sons off at her parent's home in Clarksville, Indiana. Her parents assumed she was dropping her children off before heading to work. It was the last time her friends and family heard from her. Her parents reported her missing the next day and Jamie is currently listed as a missing person in the state of Indiana.

100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

