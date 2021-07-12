Cancel
10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Omar Apollo, Tkay Maidza, Claire Rosinkranz & More

By Lyndsey Havens, Joe Lynch
Billboard
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Omar Apollo, Tkay Maidza, Claire Rosinkranz and Peggy Gou will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

