10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Omar Apollo, Tkay Maidza, Claire Rosinkranz & More

If Lorde's sophomore record Melodrama relished in the feeling of being young and beautiful, in spite of overwhelming heartbreak, "Stoned At The Nail Salon", from next month's Solar Power, takes an inverted approach, luxuriating in the contentment that comes with getting older. Emotionally and sonically of a piece with Lana Del Rey's "Wild At Heart", another recent Jack Antonoff production, it's a mature and endearingly low-key piece. — SD.