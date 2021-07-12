Cancel
Movies

Paramount Details ‘A Quiet Place II’ Home Video Release

By Dan Bradley
TheHDRoom
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Paramount Home Entertainment confirmed rumors this morning and confirmed a July 27th release date for A Quiet Place II on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. In addition, A Quiet Place...

www.thehdroom.com

