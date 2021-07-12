Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Today In Country

myqcountry.com
 19 days ago

“Somethin’ Bad,” by Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood, went to Number One on the Billboard country singles chart in 2014. Jason Aldean became the first country artist to headline at Boston’s Fenway Park in 2013. The bill included Miranda Lambert, Jake Owen and Thomas Rhett. Blake Shelton‘s album, Red River...

www.myqcountry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Randy Travis
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Roy Rogers
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Jason Aldean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#Red River Blue#Fruit Of The Loom#Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MLBPosted by
The US Sun

Who is country singer Ashley Monroe?

ASHLEY Monroe is a native of Tennessee. Monroe made headlines after revealing she has a rare blood condition. Monroe, is a country music singer-songwriter from Knoxville, TN. Born September 10, 1986, the artist is 34-years-old. In 2011, Monroe was apart of the country music group Pistol Annies, along with Miranda...
Musicwivr1017.com

Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood To Perform At Live ‘CMA Summer Jam’ Concerts

Superstars like Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett have all signed on to perform at the Country Music Association's "CMA Summer Jam," a brand new, two-night summer concert experience live from Nashville’s open-air Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 27th and Wednesday, July 28th. The live event will also be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime television special airing later this summer on ABC.
Hurricane Mills, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Loretta Lynn's Crisco Commercials Were Country Cookin' Classics

Loretta Lynn is a country legend responsible for country music hits such as "Coal Miner's Daughter," "Honky Tonk Girl" and more, but the singer-songwriter also lent her bubbly Southern personality to a collection of commercials for Crisco shortening throughout the 1980s. The Hurricane Mills, Tennessee artist became the spokeswoman for Crisco in 1979 and a slew of TV commercials featuring her down home, Southern cooking followed. The now-retro ads often showed scenes of Lynn enjoying her famous pie, fried chicken or cake with her husband Doo, her children and her grandchildren. Lynn's family members were always over the moon with her cooking and baking skills in the ads, and Lynn would explain that Crisco was the reason for her food's delectable taste and texture. Lynn would often end the commercials with the tag line, "Crisco will do you proud every time," while smiling into the camera.
Musicwnypapers.com

Lauren Alaina is 'Sitting Pretty On Top of the World'

New album set for Sept. 3, now available for preorder. Multi-Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina will release her new and most personal and soul-shifting album, “Sitting Pretty On Top of the World,” on Friday, Sept. 3. Her third full-length album for Mercury Records Nashville follows on the heels of two critically acclaimed career-changing EPs released in 2020, “Getting Good” and “Getting Over Him.”
Musicthenew93q.com

“If I Didn’t Love You”: Jason Aldean teams with Carrie Underwood for a powerhouse new duet

Jason Aldean and fellow country superstar Carrie Underwood mix high-drama harmonies and powerhouse vocals on their new duet, "If I Didn't Love You." The new song officially arrived Friday, after Jason started teasing it -- and his big mystery duet partner -- earlier in the week. According to Billboard, Jason says that Carrie's vocal contributions made the song even better than he'd imagined it could be.
MusicPosted by
EDNPub

Dwight Yoakam joins Carrie Underwood to perform together at CMA Summer Jam

Carrie Underwood took to social media to share news about her dream-come-true collaboration during the first night of the 2021 CMA Summer Jam at the Ascend Ampitheater in Nashville. Underwood’s special guest collaborator was the one and only Dwight Yoakam, and the two shared the stage to perform one his biggest hits, 1993’s “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere.” The song, which was written entirely by Yoakam, reached the second spot on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart following its release.
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

9 of our favorite Country duets

Everything is better with a plus one — including Country music!. Over the years, Country artists have spoiled fans with a number of powerful duets. From breakup ballads and love songs to party tracks and even a popular sports anthem, our favorite Country stars never fail to prove the power of a good buddy system.
Musickxkx.com

The (Still) Most-Anticipated Country and Americana Albums of 2021

The year is more than half over, but there's still plenty of great music coming — and even more we're hoping to see announced soon. The COVID-19 quarantine of 2020 is paying off for music fans, as we're now getting to see how artists spent their time at home. Already...
MusicNew Haven Register

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos.
Musicfullaccessmagazine.com

Danielle Bradbery Demands “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots”

Singer/songwriter Danielle Bradbery shares a coming-of-age declaration with new track “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots,” via Big Machine Records. Leaning into the sassy post-modern tone, Danielle shows a side of herself we’ve never seen before as she puts a casual guy on notice: get real or go home. Though playful in its twin fiddle execution, Danielle’s amber-tinted voice flexes in the Nathan Chapman-produced song without ever needing to shove the notes around. LISTEN HERE: https://DanielleBradbery.lnk.to/BootsPR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy