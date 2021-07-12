Check Out These Photos From Beaver Island in Northern Michigan

It is summer vacation time! This year, my husband and I wanted to do something different and experience a place that we had never been to before, so we chose Beaver Island. I grew up in Michigan, and my folks were so good about taking us kids all over our beautiful state. We used to camp a lot, hitting places in both the upper and lower peninsula. That being said, there really are not a lot of places that I have never been to in Michigan. I have been on Mackinac Island more times than I can count, across the Mackinac Bridge numerous times, and I am pretty sure there are not too many towns along Lake Michigan that I have not visited. I have also traveled to Lake Huron a time or two.