Since January 1, 1959, a large part of the world has wondered when will the Cuban Revolution fall. That day the then dictator Fulgencio Batista left the island forever. The “bearded men” – led by Fidel Castro– they made their triumphal entry into Havana a week later. “We are not delusional into believing that from now on everything will be easy. Perhaps from now on everything will be more difficult, ”predicted the then young 33-year-old Fidel, in a memorable speech before a crowd. And he was not wrong.