ICBA Bancard and Finzly Partner to Offer Instant Payments

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Anamika Lasser, chief experience officer of Rightpoint, explains why she believes payments are the next CPG. “The proliferation of choice is less about the next big payment platform, but it will require that a company nails which payment platform to use at the right time,” she says.