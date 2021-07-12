What's Going On Between Khloé Kardashian's Exes?

Khloé Kardashian and on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson go their separate ways for a third time. Once again, the basketball player is to blame for the love end. This time definitively? Reality star Khloé Kardashian, 36, and basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, have split up for the third time. As “Page Six” wants to have learned from an insider, the two are said to have been over for several weeks. However, the great drama did not exist, on the contrary: the further contact was very friendly. Details about the reasons for the separation are only a few known, but possibly infidelity is involved.