Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What's Going On Between Khloé Kardashian's Exes?

By Melissa Willets
Posted by 
The List
The List
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems Khloé Kardashian's two exes are fighting over who can flirt with her. First, a refresher on the reality star's past relationships. Fans will remember she was married to basketball player Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016 (via The Sun). The wedding was televised for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (via Us Weekly). And while the couple seemed happy for a stretch of time, the break up was contentious, with Kardashian ultimately deciding Odom should beat his drug addiction before he could handle having a family (via Distractify).

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Tristan Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Sun#Distractify#Good American#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Kris Jenner Had A Stunning Plastic Surgery Transformation

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the most talked-about families and it comes as no surprise. Aside from their high-profile relationships and popular reality show series, another thing that has continuously been a topic of discussion is their image. There has been a lot of speculation and rumors about surgery over the years. Some have been vocal about what they've had done, while other members of the family have kept fairly hush.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Lamar Odom: I'll Kick Tristan Thompson's Ass If He Cheats on Khloe Again!

Earlier this week, an unexpecte feud erupted between two of Khloe Kardashian's ex. (Actually, Tristan might not have been officially dumped yet, but he deserves to be!) It all started when Lamar Odom started openly thirsting after Khloe in the comments on her Instagram pics. Odom commented "Hottie" on one...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Khloé Kardashian gets adorable makeover by her daughter

Khloé Kardashian might have a new make up team in the works. The media personality, who has long been associated with flawless make up and stylish outfits, recently uploaded several Instagram stories of her daughter and cousins painting her with neon make up. RELATED: Tristan...
Atlanta, GAIn Style

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Wore Matching Butt-Zipper Leather Catsuits

Khloé Kardashian shared a photo dump from Kanye West's Donda listening party and it looks like she and her sister, Kim Kardashian, didn't just have a good time, they managed to make the occasion a sibling fashion moment. Khloé's gallery showed the sisters wearing coordinating leather long-sleeved turtleneck catsuits at the big event, which was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and their twinning ensembles were identical (save for Kim's red to Khloé's black), down to their shield-style sunglasses.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have separated again

Khloé Kardashian and on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson go their separate ways for a third time. Once again, the basketball player is to blame for the love end. This time definitively? Reality star Khloé Kardashian, 36, and basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, have split up for the third time. As “Page Six” wants to have learned from an insider, the two are said to have been over for several weeks. However, the great drama did not exist, on the contrary: the further contact was very friendly. Details about the reasons for the separation are only a few known, but possibly infidelity is involved.
CelebritiesPage Six

How Khloé Kardashian plans to talk about race with daughter True

Khloé Kardashian wants to discuss race and “privilege” with her daughter so that she doesn’t grow up in an insulated “bubble.”. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said that she consistently works to educate herself so that her 3-year-old, True, will understand the world beyond their “privileged” community. “I...
CelebritiesDIY Photography

Khloé Kardashian gets an extra toe via Photoshop fail

Funny Photoshop fails are something that always makes me giggle. This time, Khloé Kardashian has one that’s downright bizarre. In a photo she recently posted on Instagram, her fans noticed that her legs seem freakishly long (again). But what drew even more attention is a chubby extra toe that somehow ended up on her right foot.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Mj Rodriguez Glows in Leggings From Khloé Kardashian's Latest Collection

This summer is looking bright for Mj Rodriguez. The Pose star was already radiant, but she's positively glowing in her latest Instagram, thanks to her cool coral 'fit. Rodriguez -- who recently made history as the first transgender performer to be nominated in any major Emmy acting category with her nod for Pose -- couldn't have looked cooler in leggings from Good American's latest collection. The brand, co-founded by Khloé Kardashian, just launched Neon Swim + Essentials, which are already selling out.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Khloé Kardashian Felt “Misled” By Kris Jenner To Appear In KUWTK

Khloé Kardashian reveals that she and sister Kourtney, both felt “misled” by their mother Kris to appear in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The 37-year-old spoke her involvement with the show on Side By Side with Malika & Khadijah. Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired its 20th and final season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy