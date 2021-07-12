Cancel
Lykke Li Announces 10th Anniversary Reissue of Wounded Rhymes

Lykke Li is releasing a 10th anniversary edition of her second album Wounded Rhymes. The new edition is out digitally this Friday (July 16), with a vinyl release coming on October 15. The reissue features demos of “Youth Knows No Pain,” “Jerome,” and “I Follow Rivers,” as well as Tyler, the Creator’s famed remix of “I Follow Rivers” and another remix of the single by the Magician.

