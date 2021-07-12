ATHLETIC EINSTEINS: Kangaroos make Academic All-State Team

Luke Bagwell is one of five Kangaroos who made the Academic All-State Team. Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Five Weatherford baseball players were recognized for their distinctive combination of brains and brawn.

Luke Bagwell, Bruce Collingsworth, Landon Ellington, Reece Lawrence and Preston Lunceford were selected to the Academic All-State Team by the Texas High School Coaches Association.

“We understand that students’ performance in the classroom can sometimes be difficult to manage while participating in athletics, but their hard work has not gone unnoticed,” the coaches association said in a statement posted on its website.

The Academic All-State Team recognizes athletes who excelled in GPA, class rank and ACT/SAT score.

Landon Ellington will be pitching at Texas A&M University in his post-Kangaroo career. Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

“We applaud them for their commitment and dedication to perform with the highest of excellence academically and on the field or court,” the statement said.

Ellington graduated this year and will soon be studying and pitching at Texas A&M University. In 2020, Ellington announced his intention to play at TCU, but he changed his plans in June.