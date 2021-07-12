Toilet Money

Cancel
A university in South Korea is testing a new type of commode that turns your waste into digital currency. Or more simply . . . it pays you for your poop. It’s called the BeeVi toilet, and an engineering professor came up with it. It basically collects everyone’s waste and turns it into methane and manure. Then the methane powers things in the building, and the manure is used in a nearby garden. Each time a student uses the toilet, they get paid in a digital currency the professor created called “Ggool,” which means “Honey” in Korean. Then they can use that Honey to buy stuff on campus, like coffee and snacks. He says the point is to show how valuable our waste can be if we just think outside the box.

Professor Cho Jae-weon from South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) has developed a revolutionary toilet called the BeeVi. This product uses an eco-conscious system developed by Professor Jae-weon, where a vacuum pump pushes human waste into a tank that converts the human waste to methane - which thus can be used as a source of energy to power engines.
