Toilet Money

A university in South Korea is testing a new type of commode that turns your waste into digital currency. Or more simply . . . it pays you for your poop. It’s called the BeeVi toilet, and an engineering professor came up with it. It basically collects everyone’s waste and turns it into methane and manure. Then the methane powers things in the building, and the manure is used in a nearby garden. Each time a student uses the toilet, they get paid in a digital currency the professor created called “Ggool,” which means “Honey” in Korean. Then they can use that Honey to buy stuff on campus, like coffee and snacks. He says the point is to show how valuable our waste can be if we just think outside the box.