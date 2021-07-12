Spring-Klein Chamber of Commerce hires new president/CEO
The Spring-Klein Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new president and CEO, who plans to help take it to new heights coming out of the pandemic. Tammy Whitaker, the new CEO and president, moved to the Houston area a little more than a year ago from Colorado with her husband. She had previously worked for the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce before being laid off due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and soon after moved to Texas.www.houstonchronicle.com
