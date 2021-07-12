Report: Man cuts two fences in attempt to steal from businesses
Police are looking for a man who cut the chainlink fences at two businesses in an attempt to break into vehicles on the premises. A man described as a skinny White male with short hair cut the chainlink fence at 102 Clark Ave. and then attempted to break into six work trucks on the property. A representative from Carver and Carver plumbing said the person took a sewer cable machine and pulled it back through the opening in the fence.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0