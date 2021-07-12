Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

SDP/SI Adds Integrated Motors to its Selection of Premium Products for Motion Control

Middletown Press
 18 days ago

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Robotics and industrial automation industries are facing design and production challenges with the urgent need for premium quality parts and services. Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a leader in providing mechanical and electromechanical based design, engineering, and precision manufacturing for critical motion and power transmission applications is launching a series of Integrated Motors to simplify motion system design.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdp#Dc Motor#Synchronous Motor#The Motor#Sdp#Prweb#Stock Drive Products#Integrated Motors#Motors Motion Control#Canopen#Nema#Dc Motors#Agv Gear Motors#Designatronics#Iso 9001 2015 As9100d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

New IDX compact servo motor with integrated positioning controller from maxon

This compact brushless EC-i motor combined with an EPOS4 positioning controller delivers a highly dynamic, powerful drive package with field-oriented control (FOC), high efficiency, and maintenance-free components in a high-quality industrial housing. Maxon's new IDX compact integrated servo gearmotor + drive combines a powerful, brushless EC-i motor and an EPOS4...
Softwaresnntv.com

CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software

Originally Posted On: CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software | Engineering.com. CAD interoperability specialist CCE has been busy making updates to its EnSuite-Cloud ReVue real-time collaboration product since it became available in April. This month the company announced major upgrades to the software, including integration with Autodesk Inventor and Solid Edge.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

SiTime MEMS Oscillators Integrated into Square Point-of-Sale Products

Square, a leading company processing credit card payments is using SiTime (SiT8008) low-power, programmable MEMS oscillator in the Square Terminal and Square Register point-of-sale (POS) products. The SiT8008 is one of SiTime’s most popular oscillators and is used in over 50 applications across the enterprise, industrial, mobile, and consumer markets.
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

How to Select the Right Motor for Your Robot

This is the case with robotic motors. No matter how clever the articulation on a robot, you need the right product to give all that metal and plastic motion, power and range. There are multiple robotic motor categories. Each has subtypes and its own applications and advantages. Here’s a rundown of the types available today.
EngineeringPhotonics.com

Modular Motion Control: Microscopy

Modular Motion Control from the Micro to the Pico-scale. Build your own instrumentation for microscopy using Mad City Labs micropositioners and closed loop nanopositioners. Mad City Labs MMP series micropositioners are stepper-motor driven stages with high resolution (95 nm) and excellent repeatability. Employing our proprietary intelligent control scheme results in exceptional stability with high native precision making these products the ideal choice for demanding motion control applications. Optional high-resolution (50 nm) linear encoders provide real-time feedback of the actual stage position. The included Micro-Drive™ controller connects to a PC via a standard USB port and can be controlled via the supplied LabVIEW based software or many 3rd party software packages. .
Healthlaundryledger.com

Product & Accessories: Healthcare Equipment and Infectious Control Products

The needs of a laundry in the healthcare industry are vast and can be more demanding than those of a commercial laundry. In many cases, the actual laundry and stains to be removed are specific to the healthcare environment. Linens are not only expected to be clean, disinfection is of utmost importance in healthcare settings to stop the spread of infections.
Electronicscepro.com

Nebraska Home Receives Networking, Premium Audio Overhaul Thanks to Local Integrators

Founded in 1946 as a corner drugstore in downtown Lincoln, Neb., integration firm Schaefer’s has expanded its offering over the years to include appliances, electronics, mattresses, and custom AV installation for the residential and commercial markets. A member of HTSN, the company felt confident it could help a local homeowner with their need for a beefier network and upgraded audio system.
Software3dcadworld.com

Xcelerator offers new functions for efficient electrical and automation design of industrial equipment

Siemens Digital Industries Software announces the release of NX Automation Designer software and NX Industrial Electrical Design software, a suite of solutions that provide a central design application for industrial electrical and automation design. These new tools can help manufacturers of production systems to manage design complexity, shorten development lifecycles and increase the quality of their designs. Direct integration with Teamcenter® software for product lifecycle management (PLM) and the entire NX design software portfolio provides a unified multidisciplinary design environment for production systems engineering.
Economyproductionmachining.com

PMTS 2021 Product Preview: Automation and Measurement

The precision machining industry is getting together in-person for the first time in over two years at the Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS) 2021 set for August 10-12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Huntington Convention Center. As the economy’s momentum continues to accelerate, now is a great time to...
Computersautomationworld.com

Motion Control Program Features Unprecedented Level of Integration

The Siemens motion control program provides download ready-to-apply function blocks, such as camming, cross-cutter, gearing, flying saw, jog path, load sharing, positioning, rotary knife, splice control, and synchronism, from an online library. Built-in simulation tools allow the testing, validation, and optimization of an application code, independent of physical hardware. The integration of safety technology enables safety and standard control over one network, drive-based safety including motion functions, and a safety acceptance test integrated in an engineering tool. Uniform system diagnostics are automatically generated during device configuration.
BusinessPhotonics.com

Novanta Adds Robotics, Precision Motion Capabilities with ATI Acquisition

Novanta will acquire privately held ATI Industrial Automation, a supplier of intelligent end-of-arm technology solutions for industrial and surgical robots. The deal is worth $172 million upfront in cash and additional contingent cash payments associated with 2021 financial performance. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Retailthemreport.com

Black Knight’s Product Pricing Engine Integrates with LendingPad

—software, data and analytics provider to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals—announced multiple integrations of its product and pricing engine, the Optimal Blue PPE, with LendingPad. As a cloud-based mortgage loan origination system (LOS), LendingPad helps businesses streamline and manage loan origination processes and improve the customer experience. Through this multi-point integration, LendingPad now seamlessly leverages the Optimal Blue PPE to enable wholesale, correspondent and retail lenders to generate real-time, compliant pricing scenarios regardless of their business channel.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Toshiba Releases Arm® Cortex®-M4 Microcontrollers for Motor Control as First Products in the TXZ+TM Family Advanced Class

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started the mass production of 12 new devices in the M4K group for motor control as the first products of the TXZ+ TM family advanced class, and will start mass production of another 10 products in the M4M group in August 2021. Both the M4K and M4M groups of microcontrollers will be manufactured in a 40nm process, and belong to the TXZ4A+ series.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

The Role of Motion Controls

The Wii was a runaway hit, selling more than 100 million consoles during its lifetime. Picking us off our lazy behinds and placing us in front of the television to engage in games that we had long since forgotten. It was not the latest Call of Duty that set the...
TechnologyThomasNet Industrial News Room

TTI Webinar on Small Wire Termination Best Practices

Fort Worth, Texas -- July 27, 2021 -- TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, is sponsoring a live, hour-long webinar, “Advanced Crimp Theory for Small Wire Applications,” on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Industry trends toward miniaturization are driving connector designs ever smaller, and...
Internetmartechseries.com

InMobi Exchange Integrates with In-App Header Bidding Solutions to Reduce Friction and Optimize Competition for Premium In-App Inventory

Industry-wide header bidding integration enables advertisers and DSPs to have visibility to available ad impressions and place competitive bids for that inventory. InMobi, a global technology, media and marketing solutions provider reaching billions of people around the world, announced that InMobi Exchange is now offering in-app header bidding across substantially all major mediation platforms, including AppLovin MAX, Amazon Transparent Ad Marketplace, Fyber FairBid, Google Open Bidding, ironSource and MoPub Advanced Bidding. This enables app developers to access InMobi’s most premium demand on their preferred platform while giving advertisers frictionless access to quality in-app inventory at scale.
Sciencetheiet.org

Can Apply the Newton Motion III Law, in a Cycle System Motor Engine Device

Can Physically apply Newton's III 3rd third law of motion, as a cycle system in an engine device?. 3rd Thermodynamic Law Applicatede in a Power-Plant Device. The Reaction at From of the Action. New Torque Power. Its a simple Plus Formula of the Interaction of the Two Powers: 1/Action, + 2/Reaction = Retrodynamic. / For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
Hobbiescasinobeats.com

Kalamba Games integrates BetFlag into its RGS Bullseye

Kalamba Games has enhanced its Remote Gaming Server, Bullseye as it integrates with Italian operator BetFlag. As part of the integration BetFlag’s players will now have access to Kalamba’s range of slot titles, such as Age of Huracan and Finnegan’s Formula, along with its Joker series and Blazing Bull. Domenico...

Comments / 0

Community Policy