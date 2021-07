Well, this is it. My final piece before the Carolina Hurricanes make a selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. This time, I’ll be doing a seven round mock draft for the Carolina Hurricanes. No other teams will be involved, so the computer will be picking for 31 other teams in this draft. If you’re curious, I’m linking the draft simulator that I’ll be using. It’s a fun tool and you can adjust randomness levels for pure chaos drafts. The settings will not be changed in this run through, however.