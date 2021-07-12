Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mazda Puts Rotary Range Extender on Hold

By Tim Healey
Truth About Cars
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMazda had planned to bring back the rotary engine as part of a range-extender for an electrified vehicle. That plan is paused, at least for now. Instead, it appears the rotary engine will return as a power assist for plug-in hybrids as well as series hybrids. “We are still considering...

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Range Extender#Automotive News#Japanese#American#European#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mazda
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsAutoweek.com

Should VW Offer Pickup Versions of the ID. Buzz?

The battery-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz is due to arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model, and is undergoing testing on public roads. Several versions of the ID. Buzz are expected, including short- and long-wheelbase variants, a panel van, and a version aimed at ride-pooling. VW has offered pickup versions of...
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Buy/Drive/Burn: Basic American Compact Coupes From 1998

The Buy/Drive/Burn series has taken on a late Nineties theme lately: Our last two entries represented midsize sedans from 1997. Based upon a suggestion in the comments, we return once more to the period. On offer today are three very basic American compact coupes from 1998. Note: We’re using 1998...
CarsPistonheads

Audi RS Q E-tron gets DTM range-extender

If Audi's approach to its e-tron road cars looked a little unoriginal - just make more SUVs, now with batteries - then its electric motorsport strategy is about to get a whole lot more interesting. This is the RS Q e-tron, and it's going to race at the Dakar in January. Audi wants to be the first manufacturer to compete for outright victory on the world's toughest event using an electrified powertrain; given Audi's rally heritage, you wouldn't bet against it...
Cars94.3 Jack FM

Next step for EVs: Design batteries to strengthen car, extend range

DETROIT (Reuters) – Automakers and battery manufacturers are racing to develop new electric-vehicle batteries that can reinforce body structures and open the door to breakthroughs in driving range. What engineers call structural batteries hold the promise of lighter weight and greater energy efficiency – resulting in driving ranges between charges...
Buying Carsmotor1.com

UK: Mazda reveals new dealer-fit accessory range for summer

Japanese car maker Mazda has revealed its new range of vehicle accessories in time for the summer. The range of more than 1,000 items is designed to allow customers to fine-tune their vehicle to suit their needs, with parts available to order across the Mazda UK dealer network. The range...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2021 Mazda 3 Sedan

We always knew the Mazda 3 had good bones. The problem is, Mazda shot itself in the foot by offering a car with decent dynamics but no engine to go along with it. The 186-horsepower naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter engine is refined, but it always felt as if it could do with a bit... more. That's why 2021 sees the introduction of a turbocharged version of the same motor, generating 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque, but also a new base motor with only 155 hp. The six-speed automatic gearbox is the same, and the 3 Sedan can still be had with either FWD or AWD, it's now just got more fire to back up the excellent chassis we've always loved. Competing in the compact sedan segment, rivals include the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Volkswagen Jetta, but with sleek looks, great handling dynamics, a premium interior, and now, turbo power to go with it, Mazda might have earned itself the top spot in the segment. To see if these virtues are enough to catapult it into stardom, Mazda sent us a turbo variant for a week-long test drive. And it didn't disappoint.
CarsAutoExpress

Used Mazda CX-5 review

Mazda isn’t a high-profile car brand in the UK, but it deserves to be because its products tend to offer the full package: sharp styling, a great driving experience, decent reliability and well designed cabins that are built to a high standard. The brand arguably straddles the premium and mainstream...
Economymodernreaders.com

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
CarsTruth About Cars

Parts Parade: Toyota Releases Heavily Modified GR 86 Concepts

Gazoo Racing (GR) has earned itself quite a bit of cachet since Akio Toyoda decided to make it the de facto performance arm of Toyota in 2009. It’s slowly supplanting Toyota Racing Development (TRD), which is still technically running the show but currently feels more like the manufacturer’s North American off-road racing division. GR has been producing global, models that actually provide enhanced performance and output from the factory while TRD has basically become the company’s in-house parts catalog.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2023 Toyota bZ4X Returns the Brand to the EV Space

WHAT IT IS: Toyota's first dedicated electric crossover falls between the C-HR and RAV4 in terms of size. It will be the first to wear the "bZ" badge, which stands for Beyond Zero—Toyota's sub-brand of battery electric vehicles. The bZ4X concept shown here made its debut at the Shanghai Auto...
CarsCarscoops

Diesel Not Dead Yet As Toyota Is Reportedly Developing A Hybrid

The world is moving fast towards the electric era and automakers gradually abandon the development of internal combustion engines in favor of fully electric powertrains. However, it seems that diesel engines used in trucks and commercial vehicles are not dead yet – at least according to a report from BestCarWeb.
Carsmotor1.com

Europe: plug-in car sales surge in June 2021

June was an especially strong month for plug-in electric car sales in Europe, where almost one in five new passenger cars were a plug-in. The total number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 237,934 (up 157% year-over-year), which is 19% of the overall market, according to the latest report by Jose Pontes (based on EV-Volumes data). That's the second best result ever and actually not far from the all-time record.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Puts Model S Deliveries On Hold: Report

Tesla Model S buyers report that deliveries of their cars were put on hold nationwide by the manufacturer for over a week (soon two weeks). Multiple cars were stopped at delivery centers, just ahead of the delivery date. Tesla did not reveal the reason behind the move, besides only a...
CarsTruth About Cars

GM Prioritizing Pickup Production Over Crossovers, Sedans

General Motors will resume full-size pickup assembly next week, leaving its crossovers will have to continue enduring production hang-ups related to the semiconductor shortage. American manufacturers have been absolutely creamed by supply shortages this year and a lack of chips really hurt pickup volumes. We’ve seen a lot of creative solutions, including automakers putting unfinished vehicles on the lot in hopes that they can install the missing hardware later.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Buy/Drive/Burn: Upmarket Brand American Midsize Sedans in 1997

We’re back with more 1997 midsize sedan action in today’s edition of Buy/Drive/Burn. They’re all on the smaller end of the midsize sedan scale, all American, and crucially, all wearing semi-upmarket branding. Chrysler Cirrus. For 1997, the Chrysler Cirrus is in its third model year, a part of the Cloud...
Carsarcamax.com

Auto review: Honda improves America's favorite compact sedan for 2022

How many compact sedans did the former Big Three build last year? None. Zero. Zip. It’s as if they imperiously decreed that Americans no longer needed them. But what if you prefer a compact car?. Last year, Americans bought approximately one million compact cars, of which 261,225 were Honda Civics,...
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Do You Care? Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV New for 2022

Let’s assume you’re lost and have made your way to a Mitsubishi dealership to make an emergency phone call and use the bathroom. Suddenly, the urge to buy a hybrid SUV overtakes you and you involuntarily find yourself asking a salesperson to direct you to the nearest model. They have several available and walk you over to the Outlanders, where they totally bypass the new models to show you the previous-generation PHEV.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Dealership Markups Are Getting Insane

Car buyers and market observers are used to seeing large dealership markups on models that are tough to get — first editions of popular cars, usually, or models that are produced in small numbers, or both. It’s no shock to see the Ford Bronco or Chevrolet Corvette marked up by...
Carsgmauthority.com

Buick Encore Could Depart U.S. Market At The End Of 2023

The Buick Encore subcompact crossover could be discontinued in the United States and Canada at the end of 2023. According to Automotive News, the current Buick Encore will be put out to pasture at the conclusion of 2023. It’s very likely the Encore will be indirectly replaced by a similarly sized battery-electric Buick crossover model, which is expected to arrive for the 2025 model year. Future battery-electric Buick models will ride on GM’s BEV3 platform and will utilize Ultium lithium-ion batteries and Ultium Drive electric motors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy