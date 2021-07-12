Mazda Puts Rotary Range Extender on Hold

We always knew the Mazda 3 had good bones. The problem is, Mazda shot itself in the foot by offering a car with decent dynamics but no engine to go along with it. The 186-horsepower naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter engine is refined, but it always felt as if it could do with a bit... more. That's why 2021 sees the introduction of a turbocharged version of the same motor, generating 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque, but also a new base motor with only 155 hp. The six-speed automatic gearbox is the same, and the 3 Sedan can still be had with either FWD or AWD, it's now just got more fire to back up the excellent chassis we've always loved. Competing in the compact sedan segment, rivals include the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Volkswagen Jetta, but with sleek looks, great handling dynamics, a premium interior, and now, turbo power to go with it, Mazda might have earned itself the top spot in the segment. To see if these virtues are enough to catapult it into stardom, Mazda sent us a turbo variant for a week-long test drive. And it didn't disappoint.