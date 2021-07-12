A Year of Change Produces Silver Lining for Retail
In a retail industry more accustomed to years-long cycles of change, the pandemic has fueled the most rapid evolution within our sector that I have ever witnessed. In particular, the health crisis instantaneously caused the fear of retail bankruptcies and threatened the permanent closure of some retail properties. Only seismic disruptions like the Global Financial Crisis have sparked effects of similar scope, but even then, the fallout occurred over years, not weeks.commercialobserver.com
Comments / 0