The rumor mill was in full swing as this year’s draft approached, with questions lingering about what the Vikings would do at the quarterback position. Would they trade up for Justin Fields? Could they send Kirk Cousins to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Jimmy Garoppolo? After a whirlwind during the draft where they ended up picking Kellen Mond 66th overall, it is fair to wonder how Mond fits the Vikings right now and how he might shape the offense in the future.