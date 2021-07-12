Cancel
Kimberley Garner parades her washboard abs as she goes braless in a tied-up shirt and silk midi skirt while in Cannes

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

She has been showing off her sensational figure at every turn since touching down in the south of France.

And on Monday, Kimberley Garner paraded her washboard abs as she went braless in a tied-up shirt and silk midi skirt, while in Cannes during the 74th Film Festival.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 30, looked sensational in her stylish outfit as she milled around outside the 5-star Martinez Hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EcST_0auXRnne00
Gorgeous: On Monday, Kimberley Garner, 30, paraded her washboard abs as she went braless in a tied-up shirt and silk midi skirt, while in Cannes during the 74th Film Festival

Kimberley oozed confidence as she strolled around in the blue and white striped shirt, and cream skirt.

The blonde beauty kept things casual in a box-fresh pair of white Prada trainers and accessorised with a smattering of delicate gold jewellery.

Kimberley has been enjoying the last few months travelling with her new man, after they were last linked in December. Kimberly is yet to reveal his identity.

They rang in Christmas in Barbados and spending the new year in Florida after flying to out Miami in late December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRnOh_0auXRnne00
Fashionista: The former Made In Chelsea star looked sensational in her stylish outfit as she milled around outside the 5-star Martinez Hotel

It wasn't all carefree partying, however, as she took to Instagram to defend herself from backlash over her international travel.

The former Made In Chelsea star said she jetted out of the UK on December 14 – a week before London moved into Tier 4 – to 'check on my apartment'.

The London native said at the time: 'I bought my place here this time two years ago. 'It was a massive achievement, still really can't believe it sometimes. I run a business - I'm not an influencer.

'I am here, but I am very very strict still. I see people in Tulum and all over going to parties and it doesn't feel right to me.'

The influencer previously surprised fans when she revealed she cancelled a secret wedding and ended a long-term relationship last summer.

Speaking to MailOnline in September 2019, Kimberley confirmed she had called it quits with her former boyfriend.

The businesswoman said: 'I ended the relationship recently. It was a really wonderful three years and we are still good friends today.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVeTi_0auXRnne00
Let me take a selfie: Kimberley took to Instagram Stories to share a mirror video of herself

