Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1222 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Fruitdale, or 11 miles south of Chatom, moving north at 30 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chatom, Deer Park, Tibbie, Millry and Fruitdale.