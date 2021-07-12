Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ST. BERNARD SOUTHEASTERN ST. CHARLES...CENTRAL ORLEANS...SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY...SOUTHEASTERN LAFOURCHE...JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES...HARRISON...SOUTHERN HANCOCK AND JACKSON COUNTIES At 1222 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Saucier to near Lake Catherine to Larose. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, Cut Off, Marrero, Chalmette, Galliano, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Larose, Diamondhead, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Port Sulphur, Gautier and Gretna. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 4 and 76. Interstate 110 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 510 near mile marker 3. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.