Ancient pottery workshop unearthed in astonishing find

By TIJANA MILICH, Zenger News
okcfox.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remains of a large pottery workshop, believed to date back to the Greco-Roman era, has been discovered in Egypt. The pottery workshop was discovered in the area of Tel Kom Aziza in the Egyptian governorate of Beheira, north of Cairo during an archeology dig. According to the Secretary-General of...

