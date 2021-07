Today, I was driving on Route 37 in Toms River when the red and blue lights started flashing in my rearview. I pulled over to the shoulder and went into my glove box to get my registration and insurance card. My insurance was there, but my registration was not. It was at that moment that it dawned on me that I brought my registration card into the house to get some information off of it and I totally forgot to bring it back out to the car.